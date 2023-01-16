Paul vs Struff Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 16 | 2023 Australian Open

Tommy Paul will start his Australian Open 2023 campaign with a first-round match against Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday.

Tommy lost his last game before the tournament and will look to learn from his mistakes and give his best to go past the first hurdle in Australia.

Lennard has had a great start to the season and comes with a winning streak into the year's first Grand Slam. He will be highly motivated and will try to continue his winning run in the upcoming match.

Paul vs Struff Odds

PLAYERS MONEYLINE SPREAD PAUL -255 -4.5(-110) STRUFF +205 +4.5(-110)

Paul vs Struff Match Details

Fixture: Tommy vs Lennard

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 10 pm EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Paul vs Struff Key Stats

Tommy, after turning pro in the year 2015, has done well to record 90 wins against 78 losses. The growth trajectory of his career has been progressive. He won 39 times last term to make it the best season of his career.

He has one singles title to his name, which came in 2021 when he won more than 20 matches for the first time in his career. He has done well to be placed 35 in the ATP rankings and looks good for the season ahead.

On the other hand, Lennard, having turned pro in 2009, has some experience under his belt. He has been around for many years but has failed to establish himself due to inconsistency in his performances.

He doesn't have a singles title to his name but has won three in doubles.

Paul vs Struff Betting Prediction

Tommy Paul has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Struff and is thus the outright favorite for the upcoming encounter. He is also much better ranked than his opponent - 35 as compared to 167.

Tommy is well and truly the favorite for this match.

Prediction - Paul: -4.5(-110)

Poll : 0 votes