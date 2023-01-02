The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Boston Bruins in the NHL Winter Classic game on Monday.

Pittsburgh made a decent start to the season but have lost form since and now come into this game on the back of a four-game losing streak. They are fourth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 44 points and are desperate to get a few wins to get back to their best.

Boston have had a fantastic season as they sit in the top spot with 60 points, eight points clear of second-placed Toronto in the Eastern Conference Atlantic. Being the hosts, they would like to stay ahead with a win in this game.

Penguins vs Bruins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PENGUINS +150 +1.5(-170) o6(-120) BRUINS -175 -1.5(+145) u6(+100)

Penguins vs Bruins Match Details

Fixture: Penguins vs Bruins

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 2023; 2 pm EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Penguins vs Bruins Key Stats

Pittsburgh's offense has done fairly well this season with 120 goals so far. Players like Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel have contributed with over 76 goal contributions between them. They will have a huge task to perform in the upcoming game as the team look to break the losing run. But their scoring needs to be top-notch.

Their defense has been below average, conceding over three goals per game this season. The inconsistent performances of the goaltenders are one of the reasons for their failure and they need to improve in the upcoming games.

Boston have over 135 goals in their kitty, with David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron leading the charge. Both players have 40 goals and 40 assists between them. They look well-settled on offense as a team for the remainder of the season.

Boston's defense is one of the best in the league and their goaltenders have been crucial for them. Goaltender Linus Ullmark has been the leader, conceding just 1.90 goals per game this season. They will look to improve on their shortcomings from the last game.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins Betting Prediction

Pittsburgh have not played well lately and have a poor record against teams with a winning run. Their defensive organization has not been as good as their opposition, which could put them in big trouble.

Boston have been a better team this season. The offense is giving them great returns and with a well-settled defense, they are in good shape to win this game.

We can expect this game to be a close one with Boston finding enough strength to come out on top.

Prediction: Take, Boston, ML(-175)

