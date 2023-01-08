Penguins vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 8 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL game on Sunday.

The Penguins made a decent start to the season, but have now totally lost their path as they are sixth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 44 points. They are desperate to win games.

The Coyotes have been poor for the most part of this season and inconsistency has crept into their play with four consecutive losses ahead of this game. They are second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 31 points and need to win games regularly from now on to get a desired finish in the season.

Penguins vs Coyotes Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PENGUINS -230 -1.5(+120) o6.5(-110) COYOTES +185 +1.5(-140) u6.5(-110)

Penguins vs Coyotes Match Details

Fixture: Penguins vs Coyotes

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

Penguins vs Coyotes Key Stats

On offense, the Penguins have scored over 120 goals so far, but have faced difficulties in the last few games. Players like Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel continued to score irrespective of the team's issues, with 35 goals and over 45 assists between them.

Their defense has been decent as they have conceded around three goals per game this season. The only worry is their inconsistency, with goaltenders failing to do well.

The Coyotes have not been able to stabilize their offense so far this season, This has put up a lot of pressure on Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller. They have done well without any tangible support from their teammates. Both have been involved with 14 goals each and have 30 assists between them.

The Coyotes' defense has been poor with 3.7 goals conceded per game this season. Goaltenders have not only been poor, tbey they have further been let down by poor defensive organization ahead of them. To have results in their favor, the team needs positive changes in mentality going forward in the season.

Penguins vs Coyotes Betting Prediction

Both teams are coming into this one on the back of a losing run. With nothing much separating the two, minor details are likely to be the key in this game. The Pens find them in an ideal situation to get a win due to their overall team on paper. On the other hand, Coyotes have a poor overall team setup as compared to the Pens.

The Pens have done well against teams with a losing record and won five times in the last six such meetings. They have won majority of the games against the Coyotes, giving them additional head-to-head comfort in this game. We should expect them to score enough and defend well to get a win.

Prediction : Penguins,-1.5(+120)

Poll : 0 votes