Penguins vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 22 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New Jersey Devils in NHL on Sunday.

The Penguins have been decent this season and come into this one with a win. Placed fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 53 points, they will hope to win this to maintain pressure on the teams above them in the standings.

The Devils have played well this season and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 62 points. They come into the game on the back of a loss and will look to win this one.

Penguins vs Devils NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PENGUINS +120 +1.5(-215) o6.5(-105) DEVILS -140 -1.5(+175) u6.5(-115)

Penguins vs Devils NHL Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 2023; 2 p.m. EDT

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Penguins vs Devils NHL Key Stats

The Penguins have a decent offense which has scored over 145 goals so far. Contributions from Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel have propelled their scoring to a whole new level as both players have scored over 40 goals.

Their defense has done well this season, with around three goals conceded per game.

The Devils have done well on offense, with close to 160 goals scored so far. The duo of Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier have scored 50 goals so far and have assisted 50 more. Their offense looks great!

The Devils' defense has conceded around 2.6 goals per game, which is great! The goaltenders have done well and will play a key role in the coming challenges too.

Penguins vs Devils NHL Betting Prediction

The Penguins have played well in the last few games, but their away record is really poor.

The Devils, though, are better placed to do well in this one, because of home advantage and overall quality.

Having done better against weaker and more inconsistent teams, the Devils are favourites to prevail in this one!

Prediction: Devils, ML (-140)

