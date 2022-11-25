Penguins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- November 25| 2022 NHL Season

Pittsburgh Penguins will take on Philadelphia Flyers in NHL action on Friday.

Pittsburgh is 10-10 coming into the game due to inconsistency, having lost games at regular intervals. They are placed fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 23 points and will look to make the most of the upcoming opportunities to make it to the playoffs.

Philadelphia has lost eight games on the trot coming into the game and is placed sixth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 19 points. They will look to break this inconsistent run with better play in this game to have their chance of making it into the playoffs.

Penguins vs Flyers Odds

TEAMS MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL PENGUINS -250 -1.5(-112) o6(-122) FLYERS +198 +1.5(+138) u6(+100)

Penguins vs Flyers Match Details

Fixture: Penguins vs Flyers

Date & Time: Friday, November 25, 2022; 5:30 pm EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Penguins vs Flyers Key Stats

Pittsburgh's offense has helped them turn things around this season with better performances in the latter half of the season. Players like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have put forward their best performances with over 45 goal contributions in between.

Their defense has regrouped well to give better returns in their last four games. The goaltenders have been put under a lot of pressure and they have done decently with over 0.900 save percentages so far. They will need better contributions from their defense in this crucial phase of the season and will have to work to make it intact so as to end the season on a high.

Philadelphia's poor results can be attributed to their poor offense and to a certain degree their defense. Scoring has been a problem for them with only Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes contributing in every game this season. They have lacked proper team play, which is why they are struggling.

The goaltenders have done individually well with a save percentage of over 0.900 but fell short of the desired results due to poor defense. The defense has its flaws and needs more effort as a team going forward this season.

Penguins vs Flyers Betting Prediction

Past results and overall team strength put Pittsburgh way ahead in this contest. They have won their last four games by a healthy margin and are 5-1 in their last 6 road games.

Philadelphia is struggling at the moment due to their unsettled defense and offense and is 1-4 in their last 5 home games. They have struggled against a team that regularly scores two or more goals, losing on 37 occasions in 54 meetings.

All the factors indicate that Pittsburgh is going to cover more spread in this game and get a win.

Prediction: Take, Pittsburgh, -1.5(-112)

