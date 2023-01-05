Penguins vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 5 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL game on Thursday.

Pittsburgh made a decent start to the season but have lost games continuously to go sixth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 44 points. They are desperate to win games as all is not lost for them as they are in the mix to finish in the top three.

Vegas have played well this season and are coming up with a winning streak in this game. They are placed first in the Western Conference Pacific on 54 points and will look to stay ahead of other teams with a win in the upcoming game.

Penguins vs Golden Knights Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PENGUINS +100 +1.5(-250) o6(-115) VEGAS -120 -1.5(+150) u6(-105)

Penguins vs Golden Knights Match Details

Fixture: Penguins vs Golden Knights

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 10 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Penguins vs Golden Knights Key Stats

Pittsburgh's offense has over 120 goals so far, with the likes of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel contributing a big chunk of those. They have contributed over 20 goals and over 45 goals between them. The team will need them in the upcoming game to break the losing run.

Vegas has scored over 130 goals this season, with players like Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith contributing and bringing success to the team. They have 57 goal contributions in between them and look well-settled for future games.

Pittsburgh's defense has done decently to concede three goals per game this season. The big worry for them is their inconsistent goaltenders and they need to improve in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Vegas' defense has been decent, registering less than three goals against. The goaltenders have made saves with a percentage of over 0.910. The team looks defensively in great shape and should be comfortable coming into the game

Penguins vs Golden Knights Betting Prediction

The game is slightly in favor of Vegas due to their better gameplay and winning run. Defensively, they look settled to stop the opposing offense and with their offense doing enough, it puts them in a more comfortable position.

Pittsburgh have lost their last five games overall and have lost their last four against a team with a winning record. With momentum going against them, they are at a disadvantage in this encounter.

With home advantage, Vegas are likely to make the most of it to score and defend well for their third consecutive win.

Prediction: Take, Vegas Golden Knights, ML(-120)

