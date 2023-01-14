Penguins vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 14 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Saturday. The Penguins have made a recovery but come into this with a loss against the Jets in their last game. Placed fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 48 points, they will look to win this to get back in the league.

The Canes have played well this season and are comfortable at the top with 59 points. They look to have shed their poor recent run and come confidently into the game to sustain their lead in the standings.

Penguins vs Hurricanes Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PENGUINS +185 +1.5(-135) o5.5(-120) HURRICANES -225 -1.5(+115) u5.5(+100)

Penguins vs Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: Penguins vs Hurricanes

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Penguins vs Hurricanes Key Stats

The Penguins have scored around 130 goals so far through the contribution of the duo of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. They have played well even during a tough period with 38 goals and 47 assists between them.

Their defense has done well and has maintained the goals conceded to around three goals per game this season. The team will look to bring in their best in the upcoming games with the help of the goaltenders, who have shown resilience.

The Canes have been decent with an average of more than three goals per game this season. Players like Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas have led from the front, contributing with 36 goals and having 37 assists between them, and will play a crucial role in the upcoming games too.

Their defense has conceded around 2.69 goals per game this season, with goaltenders proving to be the difference. They have a strong unit and look composed as a team for the upcoming games.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes Betting Prediction

The Canes have an edge in this encounter given their team's strength and superior gameplay, and coming with a big win provides them further confidence for this encounter. Looking at their opposition, their inconsistency is the biggest negative for them, and coming with a poor away record, they will be under further pressure.

For the Canes, it seems like a game of opportunity and we can expect them to make the most of it by scoring big and defending well for the win.

Prediction: Hurricanes, -1.5(+115)

Poll : 0 votes