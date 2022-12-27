Penguins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 27 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5) will face the New York Islanders (19-14-2) at the UBS Arena in the NHL on Tuesday (December 27).

The Penguins suffered a 4-3 overtime defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes in their last outing and are third in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Islanders, who are sixth in the same division, are coming off a big 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Penguins -135 -1.5 (+195) O 6 (-105) New York Islanders +115 +1.5 (-235) U 6 (-115)

Pittsburgh has picked up the pace to reach third in the division with 19 wins and only nine losses. They finished third in the division last season and qualified for the playoffs with an overall record of 46-25. Pittsburgh have an away record of 9-6-2 this season. The team has scored 114 goals and conceded 95 thus far.

The Islanders have struggled this season with 19 wins and 14 losses. They're on a 4-4-2 run at the moment and need a series of wins to stay in playoff reckoning. The Islanders finished fifth last season and narrowly missed the playoffs with an overall record of 37-35. They have scored 112 goals and conceded 98 this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders: Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27; 07:00 pm ET

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, New York

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders: Pick

Brock Nelson has been on fire for the Islanders this season. He has scored 15 goals and provided 19 assists in 35 games. He has been very successful against Pittsburgh, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists in 35 games. Nelson now has a chance to showcase his worth tonight.

Best Pick: Brock Nelson Anytime Scorer (+150)

Pittsburgh vs New York: Betting Predictions

The Penguins have a 4-6 record against the Islanders in their last ten meetings. This will be their first meeting of the season, and Pittsburgh seems to have the upper hand. However, the Islanders have home advantage, which could make for an interesting clash. Five of their last ten games have been high-scoring.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6 (-105)

