Penguins vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Wednesday.

The Penguins have made a recovery and come into this with a comforting win against the Ducks in their last game. Placed fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 50 points, they will look to win this to continue the upward trend in the league.

The Sens have played inconsistently this season and are placed second-last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 41 points. They have lost their last two games and have to bring out their best in the upcoming game to get a win at this comforting juncture.

Penguins vs Senators Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PENGUINS -125 -1.5(+195) o6.5(-105) DUCKS +105 +1.5(-245) u6.5(-115)

Pittsburgh vs Ottawa Match Details

Fixture: Penguins vs Senators

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Penguins vs Senators Key Stats

The Penguins have scored around 140 goals so far, with major contributions coming from the duo of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. They have played well and have been at the core of their offense with 39 goals and 49 assists. Though they will still look to improve the overall team gameplay to have a better scoring rate in the upcoming games. between them.

Their defense has done well to minimize the effects of inconsistent scoring by coinciding with around three goals per game this season. Though there are some areas that they need to work on to bring in their best in the upcoming games.

The Sens have not done well offensively and certainly need to improve a lot to score more goals in the coming games. They could score only 125 goals in 43 with Tim Stutzlecontributing with 19 goals and his role will become important as the team looks to become better offensively.

They have done average while defending, conceding at a rate of 3.23 goals per game on average. With the defense losing its shape further in the last few games and having to be cautious coming into the game, they have to bring in changes to counter their downfall.

Penguins vs Senators Betting Prediction

The game is very much in the control of the Penguins, having played better overall this season and are in good shape to do well against a team with a losing record. They have won five out of the last six meetings against the Sens and with a better team composition, they are likely to add more to it with a win.

Prediction: Penguins, ML(-125)

