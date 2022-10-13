Penn State Nittany Lions vs Michigan Wolverines Prediction, Picks, and Odds - October 15 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Michigan Wolverines in NCAA action on Friday (October 15).

The Lions have played well this season, winning all five games to occupy third place in the standings.The Wolverines, meanwhile, have played brilliantly and are first with six wins out of six.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Michigan Wolverines Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER PENN STATE +230 +7(-107) o51.5(-110) MICHIGAN -267 -7(-105) u51.5(-110)

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Michigan Wolverines Match Details

Fixture: Penn State Nittany Lions @ Michigan Wolverines

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 15; 12 pm EDT

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Michigan Wolverines Key Stats

The Lions have played well offensively, covering 1255 passing yards at an average of 7.6 yards per attempt at a completion rate of 63.0%. Quarterback Sean Clifford has played well in offense, covering 1030 passing yards at a completion rate of 62%.

While rushing, they have 963 yards at an average of 4.9 yards per attempt. Nicholas Singleton has played a key role, registering 463 yards and five TDs. The defense has fared well too, helping the Lions stay unbeaten.

The Wolverines had a great start to their season, with 1478 passing yards and 11 passing TDs. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy leads the team chart with 1152 yards at an astonishing completion rate of 78.3 percent.

While rushing, they have covered 1274 yards at an average of 5.4 yards per attempt. Blake Corum has contributed 735 rushing yards and 11 TDs.The defense has also fared well.

TEAM RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS PENN STATE 192.3 12 MICHIGAN 212.3 20

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Michigan Wolverines Betting Prediction

Blake Corum has played well this season. He will be one to watch out for and could play a key role.

Both teams had a great start to their season and will look to continue their unbeaten streak. The Lions have done a great job but are likely to struggle against a strong Wolverines offense.

The Wolverines are a complete team with strong offense and defense. They are in better form than their opponents and should win this game.

Prediction: Take Michigan, ML (-267)

