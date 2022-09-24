Penn State University vs Central Michigan University Odds, Lines, Picks and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

No. 14 seeded Penn State University will take on Central Michigan University at home on Saturday (September 24) afternoon in NCAA action.

After dropping its first two games of the year, Central Michigan recovered by beating Bucknell 41-0 last week. Meanwhile, last week, Penn State gained national attention as it cruised to a 41-12 victory over Auburn, advancing to 3-0 on the year. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

Although Penn State opened the season with a victory and covered against Purdue as a road favorite by 3.5 points, the 35-31 final score did not garner much attention.

The Nittany Lions beat Auburn 41-12 last week, moving to 3-0 on the year. Sean Clifford, the quarterback, completed 178 passes for Penn State, while Nicholas Singleton, the running back, gained 124 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 attempts.

Due to their Week 1 matchup against then-No. 12 Oklahoma State, Central Michigan are no strangers to this caliber of opposition. The Chippewas fought hard in that contest, scoring 44 points and covering the 20.5-point spread despite losing 58-44. The previous week, they won against Bucknell, 41-0, covering the spread once more.

Penn State University vs Central Michigan University Match details

Fixture: CMU at PSU

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Penn State University vs Central Michigan University betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Central Michigan Chippewas +1800 +28 (-110) Over 61.5 (-110) Penn State Nittany Lions -6000 -28 (-110) Under 61.5 (-110)

Penn State University vs Central Michigan University: Best Picks

The offensive line for the Nittany Lions had challenges last year, but they seem to have been resolved in the offseason.

They were successful against Auburn, averaging 6.3 yards per rush, and they ought to have a similar kind of success against Central Michigan. In addition to winning and covering in five straight games against MAC opponents, Penn State has done both in 14 of its last 20 games.

Pick: Nicholas Singleton Over 83.5 Rush Yds (-115)

Penn State University vs Central Michigan University Prediction

Penn State are the stronger team on paper and should look to cover the spread against Central Michigan easily. A fourth win is on the cards for the Nittany Lions at home today.

Prediction: Penn State -28 (-110)

