Penn State vs. Utah Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 2 | 2023 College Football Bowl Season

The Penn State Nittany Lions of the Big Ten take on the Utah Utes, representing the Pac-12 in the Rose Bowl. As Keith Jackson would say, "The Granddaddy of them all!"

The Utah Utes return to Pasadena for the second straight season. Oddly enough, this is the first time that Penn State and Utah have faced off on the gridiron. I was hoping to scout two top defensive back prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft in this game, but Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. and Utah CB Clark Phillips III have opted out of this one. Their absence should open up some additional playmaking opportunities for both offenses.

Utah was one of the most electric offenses down the stretch in 2022, but QB Cameron Rising will be without two of his top playmakers as TE Dalton Kincaid and RB Tavion Thomas are also opting out of this one. How the Utah offense deals with their absences will be critical. Who will be victorious -- the veteran Utah Utes or the upstart Penn State Nittany Lions?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Utah Utes Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Penn State +1 (-110) O 53 (-110) -105 Utah -1 (-110) U 53 (-110) -115

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Utah Utes Details

Fixture: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Utah Utes

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Utah Utes Best Pick

I will no longer doubt this Utah Utes team. I picked against Utah both times they played USC, and both times they burned me. The Utes have been here before and know what it takes on a big stage. Utah will have to ask more of their veteran QB Cameron Rising. Rising is a performer who will lay it all on the line. Expect more rushing from him in this one. Take the Over on the Quarterback rushing prop bet.

Cameron Rising, QB, Utah Utes, 30.5 Rushing Yards: Over

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Utah Utes Final Prediction

Penn State and Utah overachieved in several ways in 2022. Quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Cameron Rising are similar as they hang tough in the pocket and can make plays when there is nothing. Expect a back-and-forth game, just as the point spread would indicate.

I'm taking Cameron Rising and Utah to get it done once again, even without some of their top weapons. Take Utah and give the point. I will hammer the Over as well.

Utah Utes -1 (-110) Over 53 (-110)

