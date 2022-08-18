PGA Tour Best Bets: Collin Morikawa & Viktor Hovland | 2022 BMW Championship

PGA Tour Best Bets: Morikawa is due for another solid performance

The latest PGA Tour action, the BMW Championship, will tee-off in Wilmington, Deleware. Last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship saw Will Zalatoris come away with the victory. This week's tournament has only 69 players competing; therefore, we're targeting two players to finish in the top 20. If you want action on tomorrow's PGA Tour, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for the 2022 BMW Championship

Bet #1: Collin Morikawa Top 20 (-115)

"Pure."- @PGATOUR

Some may think Collin Morikawa has fallen into a slump since he's not performing as well as he has in previous seasons. Although he is still one of the best iron players on the tour, he has been struggling with his putting this year. Last week, he secured another top 5 finish while only bogeying twice in his final two rounds. These are great trends to look at when dealing with a smaller field of players, so this seems like great value.

Morikawa missed the cut in two straight starts before breaking his streak, but that's nothing to overlook. In those starts, he really struggled with his putting. Some of his pars included some questionable misses from inside 5 feet. Questionable is a strong word because most people, including myself, would shoot well into the 100's on this course. However, those are uncharacteristic for such a strong player like Morikawa.

Trust one of, if not the most, consistent iron player on the PGA Tour to turn in another top 20 finish.

Bet #2: Viktor Hovland Top 20 (-105)

"Viktor Hovland making it look way too easy from the sand."- @GolfChannel

This long course plays right into the young Norweigan's game. Viktor Hovland is one of the best drivers on the PGA Tour. He had a great stretch of play at the start of the season, but poor performances followed him for the greater part of the year. After back-to-back missed cuts at both the U.S. and Scottish Opens, Holland showed some signs of life last week.

The major reason this bet is of great value is that Hovland ranks in the top 10 with average birdies per round. Considering he is a talented driver, he should have some opportunities at a lot of greens in regulation (GIR)'s. We're taking the Norewigan to duplicate his top 20 performance from last week!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif