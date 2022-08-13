Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction-August 12 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings will be on the road to face the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. The Wings are 17-17 after their 91-73 loss to the New York Liberty. The Mercury are down to a record of 14-20, sitting at the tenth seed in the league. They lost to the Lynx on Wednesday and will look to win their final two games in Phoenix to close out the year.

The Wings are locked into the sixth seed and will likely face the Connecticut Sun with their current standings. They don't have much to play for in these last two games, whereas the Mercury have to fight hard to gain a playoff spot.

The Mercury will be without three of their best players for Friday's game, but they still have some other weapons that could help them secure victory. Sophie Cunningham scored 24 points in Wednesday's loss, and she's up to 12.9 per game this season. She'll need to perform similarly to their leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith, who is now out for the rest of the year.

Phoenix won their last head-to-head matchup, but their lineup will look pretty different this time around. If they're going to keep their season alive, they will need to start on the defensive end, where they've been poor. They rank third-worst in opponent points per game, and they've been bullied on the glass. This can be attributed to Brittney Griner missing the entire season as the rest of the team features just two players averaging five or more rebounds. Diana Taurasi has also been out, making it a lot more difficult for the Mercury to provide scoring punches.

The Wings will be without leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale for Friday's game, but given Phoenix's injury report, Dallas has the talent advantage. Look for Marina Mabrey and Tearia McCowan to step up and carry the scoring load on Friday.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Wings @ Phoenix Mercury

Date & Time: Friday, August 12,10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Dallas Wings -125 -1.5 (-110) Over 159.5 (-110) Phoenix Mercury +105 +1.5 (-110) Under 159.5 (-110)

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings Betting Prediction

The Mercury, with their injury woes, have seen the under hit in four of their previous five games. Now, without Diggins-Smith's 19.7 points per game, it'll need to be a team effort to get the job done. Expect a low-scoring game here in Phoenix.

Prediction: Under 159.5 (-110)

