Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - December 25 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Denver Nuggets in the first of four meetings this season.

The 19-14 Suns are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference after losing seven of their past ten games. Phoenix is ranked tenth in points-per-game and second in offensive rating, while they are ranked tenth in opponents points-per-game and 13th in defensive rating.

The 20-11 Nuggets are currently tied for first place in the Western Conference. Denver has been a top-ten unit offensively, as they rank eighth in points per game and third in offensive rating. Their defense, however, has struggled, ranking 17th in opponents points per game and 24th in defensive rating.

The Suns are 5-9 on the road while the Nuggets are 11-3 at home.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

Date and Time: Sunday, December 25th, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are expected to get star shooting guard Devin Booker back after he missed the past three games with a sore groin. They will, however, be without starting power forward Cam Johnson as he remains out following surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Backup point guard Cameron Payne will also be sidelined for the sixth consecutive game with a right foot strain.

The Denver Nuggets will be without forward Jeff Green, who is sidelined with a fractured left hand and a sprained finger. Starting point guard Jamal Murray is expected to play despite dealing with inflammation in his left foot. Forward Zeke Nnaji is also expected to play despite a sprained left finger.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Player Team Status Injury Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Probable Groin Cam Johnson Phoenix Suns Out Knee Cameron Payne Phoenix Suns Out Foot Jeff Green Denver Nuggets Out Hand Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Probable Foot Zeke Nnaji Denver Nuggets Probable Finger

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Phoenix Suns +3.5(-110) Over 231(-110) +138 Denver Nuggets -3.5(-110) Under 231(-110) -164

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Suns - PG Chris Paul, SG Devin Booker, SF Mikal Bridges, PF Torrey Craig, C DeAndre Ayton

Nuggets - PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Prediction

While the Phoenix Suns have been playing their worst basketball of the season, they are expected to get star Devin Booker back in tonight's contest. Booker is coming off of his best game of the season as he finished with 58 in his last outing.

Furthermore, Phoenix is 9-5 when both Booker and Chris Paul suit up. While they may not win this game outright, look for Phoenix to keep things close and lose by no more than three points.

Prediction: Phoenix Suns +3.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes