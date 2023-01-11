Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 11 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Denver Nuggets in the second of four meetings this season. Denver won their first meeting in overtime on Christmas Day by a score of 128-125.

The 21-21 Suns are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference as they have lost six of their past seven games and nine of their past 11. Phoenix is ranked 17th in points per game and eighth in offensive rating. The Suns have been much better on the defensive end, ranking sixth in opponents points per game and 11th in defensive rating.

The 27-13 Nuggets are currently tied for first place in the Western Conference as they have won their past three games and ten of their past 12. Denver is elite on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth in points per game and second in offensive rating. They have not found the same success defensively, however, as they rank 16th in opponents points per game and 23rd in defensive rating.

The Suns are 7-14 on the road while the Nuggets are an NBA-best 17-3 at home.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Suns will be without their star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul as they are listed as out with a left groin strain and right hip soreness, respectively. They will also be without starting center DeAndre Ayton, who is sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Starting forward Cameron Johnson remains sidelined with a torn meniscus while backup point guard Cameron Payne is also out with a right foot sprain. Guard Landry Shamet will also miss Wednesday's contest with right hip soreness.

The Denver Nuggets will be without Jeff Green, who is sidelined with a left finger sprain and fractured hand. Rookie guards Peyton Watson and Collin Gillespie, who are yet to make their NBA debuts, are also listed as out with a left adductor strain and a fractured lower right leg, respectively.

Player Team Status Injury Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Out Groin Chris Paul Phoenix Suns Out Hip DeAndre Ayton Phoenix Suns Out Ankle Cameron Johnson Phoenix Suns Out Knee Cameron Payne Phoenix Suns Out Foot Landry Shamet Phoenix Suns Out Hip Jeff Green Denver Nuggets Out Hand Peyton Watson Denver Nuggets Out Hip Collin Gillespie Denver Nuggets Out Leg

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Phoenix Suns +14(-110) Over 226.5(-110) +730 Golden State Warriors -14(-110) Under 226.5(-110) -1150

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Suns - PG Duane Washington, SG Mikal Bridges, SF Torrey Craig, PF Dario Saric, C Bismack Biyombo

Nuggets - PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have been among the best teams in the NBA this season. While the Phoenix Suns were also near the top of the conference, they have slipped since Devin Booker's Christmas Day injury.

Look for the Nuggets to take advantage of their depleted opponent as they win by at least 15 points.

Prediction: Denver Nuggets -14 (-110)

