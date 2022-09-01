Pittsburgh Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Pittsburgh Panthers will host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Thursday. The matchup has been dubbed "The Backyard Brawl," and this will mark the first meeting between these two since 2011.

Pitt finished at a solid 11-3 last season, while West Virginia finished down at 6-7. Pitt had a very strong year, finishing at #13 in the final AP poll, but they lost the Peach Bowl to Michigan State 31-21 to conclude their campaign.

Looking at the visitors, West Virginia had to endure a challenging schedule in the Big 12 conference last year. It won't be an easy start again, as Pittsburgh is ranked #17 in the nation.

The Mountaineers were embarrassed in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last season, losing 18-6 to Minnesota. A lot of West Virginia's offensive struggles can be chalked up to their poor run game, which ranked 106th in the country in 2021.

West Virginia will trot out transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels, the former Georgia Bulldog and USC Trojan. His career numbers have been solid in limited starts, but he hasn't played much since his freshman year. Now, he'll have a chance to shine in Morgantown in a new environment.

Another former USC quarterback, Kedon Slovis, will be the starter for Pitt. Slovis will take over under center for a school that ranked #3 in the country in points per game. We'll see if he can keep the offense productive this season as Pitt looks to get off to a strong start.

Defensively, the Panthers boast a great defensive line, holding opponents to the sixth-lowest rush total in the nation. Also, they've recorded 151 sacks over the past three seasons, the best mark in college football. Look for the home team to bring their defensive prowess to the field on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Match Details

Fixture: West Virginia Mountaineers @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Date & Time: Thursday September 1, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Acriscure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under West Virginia Mountaineers +250 +7.5 (-115) Over 51.5 (-110) Pittsburgh Panthers -300 -7.5 (-105) Under 51.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Betting Prediction

With a new quarterback under center, Pittsburgh may not be able to click offensively right away. Since there's a bit more at stake for this matchup, expect lower scoring overall, especially on the home side.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Panthers Under 29.5 (-130) & Game Total Under 51.5 (-110)

