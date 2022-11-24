PointsBet Promo Code: Bet on the Patriots vs Vikings NFL Thanksgiving Game and Get 4x $200 in Free Bets!

PointsBet is offering new users a chance to earn four bets worth $200 each! This PointsBet Sportsbook promo code offer is available through the links in this article, and the best part is that you don't even need a promo code, as you can click the link below to get started.

How do you get $200 four times from PointsBet Sportsbook?

To qualify for the PointsBet Sportsbook promo code, you need to be a new user, 21 years of age, and physically located in the following states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, or West Virginia.

If these conditions have been met, then you can follow the steps below to get started:

Click on any of the links in this article. Sign up and create an account by entering all required personal information. Accept all terms and conditions. Make a deposit Make a fixed odds bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose. Get this offer once a day for the first four days once you sign up.

Do you need a promo code for PointsBet Sportsbook?

No promo code is required; you can simply click on the links in this article to proceed to the offer.

How do you get your free bet on PointsBet Sportsbook?

In order to earn your free bets with PointsBet, make a fixed odds bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose, equal to the value of your wager. Get this offer once a day for the first four days once you sign up for a total of up to $800.

Which NFL Games can I bet on through PointsBet Sportsbook to qualify for this promo code offer?

Tonight, there is a great opportunity to use your $200 free bet with PointsBet today. We have the Patriots and Vikings meeting in Minnesota in a battle of two red-hot teams. Even though the Vikes lost last week, they have won seven of their past eight and sit at 8-2, atop the NFC North Division by a wide margin. The Pats defeated the Jets last week, their third victory in a row, and now they're firmly in the AFC playoff picture.

There are a ton of bets available to make for this primetime Thanksgiving affair, so don't hesitate to take advantage of this great offer courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook.

Poll : 0 votes