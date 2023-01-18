Popyrin vs Fritz Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 18 | 2023 Australian Open

Alexei Popyrin will play Taylor Fritz in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday.

Popyrin fought hard in the first round to win a five-set thriller and will take clues from that match to deliver a similar performance in order to continue his run for the big Grand Slam title.

Fritz has had a great game and he won it in four sets. He will be motivated to perform with the same spirit in this tie, but will be cautious not to let the game stretch beyond his reach and put himself in a tricky situation.

Popyrin vs Fritz Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD POPYRIN +600 +6.5(-152) FRITZ -1000 -6.5(+116)

Popyrin vs Fritz Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Popyrin vs Fritz

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 11 pm EDT

Venue: John Cain Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Popyrin vs Fritz Australian Open Key Stats

Popyrin turned pro in 2017 and has played 113 matches with a win-loss record of 44-69. His career has been full of ups and downs and has failed to find continuity, from 22 wins and his first singles title to again losing most of his games in the next season. Currently ranked 113 in the ATP, his focus will be on playing continuously well and with them win titles this season.

Meanwhile, Fritz, after turning pro in the year 2015 has played well to claim over 181 wins in over 320 matches. Year after year, he has grown as a player and is now ranked 9th in the ATP. He has 4 single titles to his name, with three coming last season where he peaked with 46 wins in a single calendar year. He has already won four titles in the current season and promises to have a great future as a player.

Popyrin vs Fritz Australian Open Betting Prediction

The matchup promises to be a good one, with both players showing great composure to be placed in the next round of such a big tournament. While Fritz has a playing style and skills, Popyrin is all about grit and determination.

As both have faced each other before, both are aware of each other's gameplay and can use that to their advantage. Popyrin lost that game and will be under pressure in this tie. Thus, with psychological advantage on his side, we can see Fritz doing enough to win this game.

Prediction: Fritz, -6.5(+115)

