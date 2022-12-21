Predators vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Nashville Predators (13-13-4) are sixth in the Central Division of the Western Conference and are coming off an overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers (4-3).

They will now take on the Chicago Blackhawks (7-19-4), who are last in the same division and on a huge seven-game losing streak. In their last outing, they faced a heavy defeat against the New York Rangers (7-1).

The Blackhawks will now host this game at the United Center on Wednesday (December 21) where they will look to put an end to their misery. The Predators, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning start.

Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Nashville Predators -185 -1.5 (+145) O 6 (+100) Chicago Blackhawks +165 +1.5 (-165) U 6 (-120)

Nashville is a team that is trying to fight for the playoff spot. They qualified for the playoffs last season with an overall record of 45-30 even after finishing fifth. They now find themselves sixth behind the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche by a fair distance. Nashville will need a series of wins to be able to compete for the spot.

The team has managed to score only 76 goals while conceding 93 goals in 30 games, a difference of -17.

The Chicago Blackhawks have completely lost momentum in their recent games. They finished second to bottom last season with an overall record of 28-42 and will look to repeat the same this season as well. They now have a chance at home to end their losing streak, however difficult it might seem.

The team has scored only 68 goals while conceding a massive 116 goals, a difference of -48.

Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Match Details

Fixture: Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 08:30 p.m ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Pick

Matt Duchene has had a consistent season for Nashville so far. He has scored 8 goals and has provided 16 assists in 30 games. His record against the Blackhawks is impressive.

Matt has scored a total of 16 goals and has provided 25 assists in 48 games. His team will be needing him to perform tonight as well.

Best Pick: Matt Duchene Anytime Scorer (+155)

Nashville vs Chicago: Prediction

The Predators have a dominant 8-2 record against the Blackhawks in their last 10 meetings. This will be their first meeting of the season, but Nashville is in a better position to win the game.

Four of their last ten games have crossed the total mark. It will be interesting to see if Chicago manages a win out of this game or if their losing streak continues.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6 (+100)

