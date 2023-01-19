Predators vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 19 | 2022/23 NHL Season

With both teams trying to recover from shaky starts to the season, the Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues.

While St. Louis has a 22-20-3 record and has dropped to the bottom of the Central Division after two straight losses, Nashville has a 21-17-6 record and has climbed to the center of the division after back-to-back victories

The forthcoming game appears to be a good one as a result of both clubs' desire to advance in their conferences and divisions.

Predators vs Blues Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Nashville Predators -120 +1.5 (-295) Over 6 (+100) St. Louis Blues +100 -1.5 (+245) Under 6 (-120)

Predators vs Blues Match Details

Fixture: Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Predators vs Blues Key Stats

With only 2.73 goals scored per game, including just four in the last two games, Nashville is having a difficult season. Although Roman Josi has added 12 goals and 24 assists since that point, the rest of the offense has suffered. Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, and Mikael Granlund have combined for 33 goals and 65 assists, while Mikael Granlund has added 65 assists.

The defense has stepped up despite the offense's struggles, allowing only 2.89 goals per game overall and just two in the last two games. With 4.8 defensive point shares and 177 blocked shots between them, Ryan McDonagh and Roman Josi led the defense, while Mattias Ekholm and Dante Fabbro rounded out the group with 3.1 defensive point shares.

Although their offense has improved and is scoring 3.07 goals per game, St. Louis is having a difficult season. While the top two lines of Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich have led the offense with 46 goals and 73 assists, the rest of the offense has also contributed.

The defense has been terrible, conceding 3.53 goals per game despite improved offensive play. The defensive point shares of Calle Rosen and Justin Faulk combined for 3.6, but the rest of the team has faltered, allowing opponents to consistently find open attempts on goal. Jordan Binnington, who has a save percentage of.894, has also struggled in net.

Predators vs Blues Betting Prediction

With their excellent attack, St. Louis ought to score frequently throughout the contest. By stepping up to the blue line and blocking rushes to the net, Justin Faulk and Calle Rosen should also hinder Nashville's offense, which scores only 2.73 goals per game.

This will free up Jordan Binnington to make several crucial saves. By playing well at home, St. Louis ought to prevail in the contest.

Pick: St. Louis Blues (-120)

Poll : 0 votes