Predators vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 6 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Nashville Predators will take on the Washington Capitals in the NHL on Friday.

Nashville have lost games regularly this season, but come into this one on the back of a winning run. They are currently placed sixth and will look to perform well in this game and get a win to move fourth in the Western Conference Central Division standings.

Washington have been decent and are currently placed fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 50 points. They come into the game on the back of a big win and are in a great position to get back to the top and build over it for the future.

Predators vs Capitals Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PREDATORS +130 +1.5(-170) o6.5(-105) CAPITALS -155 -1.5(+143) u6.5(-115)

Predators vs Capitals Match Details

Fixture: Nashville vs Washington

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Predators vs Capitals Key Stats

Nashville have not score the desired number of goals this season. However, players like Filip Forsberg and Nino Niederreiter have continued to put in the effort even after lacking support from the rest of the team. Both players have over 27 goals and 41 assists in between them and are very crucial for the team for the games ahead.

Their defense is decent enough, having not conceded over three goals per game, which is credit to their goaltenders. The defensive unit has contributed well and the team will need similar performances from them for the remainder of the season.

Washington have scored over 137 goals in 41 games this season. Alex Ovechkin is leading the pack with 29 goals and 19 assists and is a very crucial player for the team. They will look to build an offensive unit to sustain their offensive power in each encounter for the rest of the season.

Washington's defense has done well this season overall, conceding less than three goals per game. The goaltenders have been decent and will have a similar role to play in order to provide additional strength to the team in search of favorable results.

Predators vs Capitals Betting Prediction

The game is well placed but Washington have a slight edge in this due to their overall team strength. The defensive setup has been very consistent in providing support to the team, making them comfortable in facing every team.

Nashville have done well in the last few games, but their inconsistent offense needs to step up.

With overall gameplay and team strength, Washington is likely to score enough and defend for a close win.

Prediction: Take, Washington Capitals, ML(-155)

Poll : 0 votes