Predators vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 30 | 2022 NHL Season

The Nashville Predators will take on the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL on Friday. Nashville have lost games regularly this season and are currently placed sixth in the Western Conference Central Division standings with 33 points. They need wins regularly now to stay close to the top four in the standings.

Anaheim have had a poor season and come into this one with a great win. They are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 24 points and need to win the rest of their games to sustain their season hopes.

Predators vs Ducks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PREDATORS -155 -1.5(+155) o6(-115) DUCKS +135 +1.5(-180) u6(-105)

Predators vs Ducks Match Details

Fixture: Predators vs Ducks

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 2022; 5 pm EDT

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Predators vs Ducks Key Stats

Nashville have a poor offense and could only score 81 goals in 33 games this season. Most of the chances were created and finished by players like Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiter, with both scoring 10 goals and having 16 assists each. The team needs more from the rest of the players to create anything positive upfront.

The defense has done well to keep the goals conceded with goaltenders playing a big part in it. The team will need similar performances from them and the defensive unit to have an edge in every encounter.

Anaheim's poor offense has affected the team a lot, proving costly for them. Only three players have goals in the double digits, with Troy Terry leading the charts with 12 goals and 19 assists to his name. The team needs positive changes to bring in other players into the mix and improve their scoring rate.

The defense has conceded over four goals per game this season, which has badly affected the morale of the team. The goaltenders have failed to make enough saves, and with no support from the back line, they have struggled. The team needs changes in the defensive setup for the games to come.

Predators vs Ducks Betting Prediction

The game is very interesting as Anaheim come with a great win against a strong team and will be playing at home, adding more to their strength. But the poor and inconsistent defensive setup puts them under the bus.

Even after losing their last two games, Nashville are in a better position due to their better defensive performances, keeping the margin of loss to a single goal. They have a fine offense and will get enough opportunities to score a good number of goals and win this tie.

Prediction: Take, Predators, -1.5(+155)

