Predators vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 31 | 2022 NHL Season

The Nashville Predators will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL on Saturday.

Nashville have lost games regularly this season and are currently placed sixth in the Western Conference Central Division standings with 35 points. Coming with a big win into the game, they will look to stay close to the top four in the standings with the same display in this game.

Vegas have played well this season and are coming up with a losing streak in this game. They are placed first in the Western Conference Pacific on 50 points and will look to stay ahead in the standings breaking the losing run with a win in the upcoming game.

Predators vs Golden Knights Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PREDATORS +140 +1.5(-180) o6(-120) GOLDEN KNIGHTS -165 -1.5(+155) u6(+100)

Predators vs Golden Knights Match Details

Fixture: Predators vs Golden Knights

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 3 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Predators vs Golden Knights Key Stats

Nashville could not score enough goals with just 81 goals in 33 games this season. All the effort has come from the likes of Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiteronly players to have goals and assists in double digits. The team needs more involvement from different players to have a better positive effect upfront.

The defense has done well to keep the average of goals conceded to less than three. The goaltenders have played a big part in it and will need similar performances from them to have an edge in every encounter in the season ahead.

Vegas has over 120 goals this season with the likes of Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith contributing greatly with 30 goals in between. The overall team strength and players' involvement has kept the flow of goals making the offense well-settled for future games.

Vegas' defense has been decent, with the goaltenders doing their job with saves taking their percentage to over 0.910. The team looks overall very much settled in defense and should not be much concerned regarding it.

Predators vs Golden Knights Betting Prediction

The game is interesting but seems to be a comfortable one for Vegas, given their home record and overall team strength. They have a cent percent record in their last five encounters against teams from the Central division, providing them with additional strength in this game.

Despite the Predators coming here with a great win in their last outing, a poor away record, and inconsistent offense and defense puts them under the bus in this game. They have lost games against Vegas and are likely to find it difficult again to break the opposition in the game.

Prediction: Take, Vegas Golden Knights, ML(-165)

