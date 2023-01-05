Predators vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Nashville Predators will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL on Thursday.

Nashville have lost games regularly this season and are currently placed sixth in the Western Conference Central Division standings with 38 points. Coming with a big win into the game, they will look to put on the same display in this game and get a win.

Carolina broke their inconsistency issues to go first in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 56 points. Though they are comfortable at the top, they will be cautious about winning this one to stay strong going into the playoffs.

Predators vs Hurricanes Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PREDATORS +185 +1.5(-135) o6(-115) HURRICANES -230 -1.5(+120) u6(-106)

Predators vs Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: Predators vs Hurricanes

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Predators vs Hurricanes Key Stats

Nashville have been poor overall and could not score the desired number of goals this season. The likes of Filip Forsberg and Nino Niederreiter have continued to put in efforts irrespective of no support from the players. Both players have over 12 goals each and have been involved in the creation of goals too, making themselves crucial for the team as the season goes by.

The defense is decent enough, with goaltenders having played a big part in it. The defensive unit has fared well overall and the team will need similar performances from them in every encounter in the season ahead.

Carolina, on offense, has been decent with an average of more than three goals per game. The duo of Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas have partnered well to have 35 goals in between and will be at the center of offensive play in the upcoming game.

Their defense has conceded around 2.58 goals per game this season and has been one of the strongest in the league. The effectiveness of the goaltenders makes them stable and composed ahead of the upcoming challenge.

Predators vs Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Nashville comes with a win and will look to beat the heat and get another win this season, but they face a tough opponent. Having a poor away record and struggling against the team's winning record makes things a little bit difficult for them.

While, even after losing their last game, Carolina will be composed in this game, given the team's strength they have. Playing at home, they have been brilliant, further have won 7 in the last 8 games playing on a day's rest.

The game is likely to be well-paced, but Carolina have an edge and is likely to find enough for a win in this one.

Prediction: Take, Carolina Hurricanes, -1.5(+230)

