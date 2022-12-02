Predators vs. Islanders Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- December 2| 2022 NHL Season

The Nashville Predators take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Friday.

Nashville have done well with a decent second half so far this season. Placed fifth in the Western Conference Central Division standings with 24 points, they are on course to move up the table.

New York are coming up with an unexpected loss and would look to get back to the winning ways. Placed third in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 30 points, they will look to consistently play better in future games.

Predators vs. Islanders Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PREDATORS +132 +1.5(-196) o5.5(-128) ISLANDERS -160 -1.5(+158) u5.5(+104)

Predators vs. Islanders Match Details

Fixture: Predators vs. Islanders

Date & Time: Friday, December 2; 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Predators vs. Islanders Key Stats

Nashville has improved their scoring but needs to improve upon their chances creation and goal conversion rate. Players like Filip Forsberg and Roman Jos have been key, with over 17 goal involvements each, but other players have failed to give them support. There are many areas that need attention ahead of this game.

Improved performances from their defense have helped the team win games. Goaltenders' contrbutions have been immense in putting opposing offenses in check and the team will need similar performances in the upcoming games.

New York have a decent offense that has contributed over three goals per game on average this season. The efforts of Brock Nelson and Anders Lee in front of goal have given them the necessary returns this season. Going forward, the team will look for other players to perform better to have additional support upfront.

Their defense has conceded less than 2.6 goals per game, making them one of the best in the league. They will certainly need similar performances from the defensive unit in upcoming games.

Predators vs. Islanders Betting Prediction

Nashville have performed well and are 6-2 in their last 8 overall, providing them momentum coming into the game. They have also played well against New York, winning in their last five meetings, making them comfortable ahead of the matchup.

Though New York have performed well this season, their latest game loss has taken away momentum from them. They will be facing a balanced Nashville side with solid defense, which is likely to make things difficult for them.

We can expect a close matchup with Nashville covering the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, Nashville, +1.5(-192)

