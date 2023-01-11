Predators vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 11 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Nashville Predators will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL on Wednesday.

The Predators have found consistency and come into this one with four wins. They are currently placed fifth and will look to continue their fight for a strong finish in the Western Conference Central Division standings.

The Leafs have played well this season and are placed second with 57 points in the Atlantic Divison. They are coming with a 6-2 win into the game and look settled.

Predators vs Maple Leafs Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PREDATORS +170 +1.5(-140) o6.5(+100) MAPLE LEAFS -205 -1.5(+120) u6.5(-120)

Predators vs Maple Leafs Match Details

Fixture: Predators vs Maple Leafs

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023; 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Predators vs Maple Leafs Key Stats

The Predator's offense has been kept alive by Filip Forsberg and Nino Niederreiter. They have been the core of the team, scoring 28 goals and providing 30 assists between them. They will have a role to play going forward this season.

Their defense has done decent enough this season, which has been the reason for such success. Goaltenders have proved their worth by making crucial saves.

The Leafs on offense have been as good as any other top team in the league, having scored over 140 goals so far. The contributions from the likes of William Nylander and others have been key and the offense looks in great shape coming into the contest.

Their defense has been fantastic, conceding less than 2.6 goals per game on average this season. All the goaltenders have done well individually and shown improvements in the last few games.

Predators vs Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Both teams have done well in the last few games, but the Leafs leave behind the Predators on many accounts. They have a very strong offensive unit and their defense complements their attack. Moreover, when playing at home, they have done exceptionally well, further putting them in an advantageous position.

The Predators are likely to struggle in this game as they lack a strong set of players to match the competition. On the road, they have been poor, which is further a big negative for them.

We should expect the Leafs to score a good number of goals to win this one.

Prediction: Maple Leafs, -1.5(+120)

