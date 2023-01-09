Predators vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 9 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Nashville Predators will take on the Ottawa Senators in the NHL on Monday. The Predators have lost quite a few times this season but have found consistency lately to win three games. They are currently placed sixth and will look to continue their winning run in a bid to move fourth in the Western Conference Central Division standings.

The Sens were poor initially this season but have fought hard in the last few games and are placed second last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 39 points. An 8-4 loss last time out has hampered their winning run. They will look to bring out their best and start winning again.

Predators vs Senators Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL PREDATORS +100 +1.5(-275) o6(-110) SENATORS -120 -1.5(+220) u6(-110)

Predators vs Senators Match Details

Fixture: Predators vs Senators

Date & Time: Monday, January 9, 2023; 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Predators vs Senators Key Stats

The Predators have been poor on offense this season. The duo of Filip Forsberg and Nino Niederreiter have continued to score goals and have been the guiding spirit of the team. Both players have 27 goals and 28 assists between them and will have a role to play going forward this season.

Their defense has done decent enough this season, not conceding over three goals per game. The defensive unit has contributed well and the team will need similar performances from them in the future too to maintain continuity while defending.

The Sens have done well lately on offense and have picked up pace in the last few games with multiple players contributing to it. Tim Stutzle has 18 goals to his name and has also assisted 21 times in 35 games this season. The team looks settled with the offensive setup for future games.

Their defense has improved in the last few games and they will look to perform similarly in the upcoming games.

Nashville Predators vs Ottawa Senators Betting prediction

The Predators come into this game with a winning momentum and are 4-1 in their last five match-ups. They are 4-1 in their last five road games and have an upper hand in their head-to-head record against the Sens.

However, the Sens come into this one with a big loss, which puts them in a difficult situation. They have also failed to find consistency over the period of time, which is likely to affect them in this game.

The game is likely to be decided on the basis of small details, and we can expect the Predators to score enough and win this game.

Prediction: Predators, ML(+100)

