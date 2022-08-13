Premier League Best Bets Today: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for August 13 | EPL 2022/23

There are seven EPL matches in play this Saturday, August 13, to kick off Matchday 2. Matchday 1 featured a lot of exciting action, so let's go through the best bets to make in this young Premier League season.

EPL Best Bet #1: Brentford vs. Manchester United Over 2.5 Goals (-125)

Brentford vs. Manchester United Match Details

Fixture: Manchester United @ Brentford

Date & Time: Saturday, August 13, 12:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Manchester United dropped their first match of the season 2-1 against Brighton at home. United picked up right where they left off last season, as they looked sluggish throughout the 90 minutes. They'll look to notch their first points of the new campaign away from home.

Brentford drew 2-2 last Sunday against Leicester City. Josh Dasilva's 86th-minute goal salvaged the draw for the Bees on the road. They'll play their first home match of the season this Saturday against their former midfielder Christian Eriksen and Manchester United.

Looking at recent history, Brentford has seen three or more goals in each of their last five EPL games. Their last three games versus United in all competitions have ended with three or more goals scored. Last year, the Red Devils won 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 versus Brentford at Old Trafford. Look to see three or more goals once again during this match.

"Ready for our first #PL away day of 2022/23 #MUFC #BREMUN" - Manchester United

EPL Best Bet #2: Wolverhampton vs. Fulham Under 2.5 Goals (-130)

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham Match Details

Fixture: Fulham @ Wolverhampton

Date & Time: Saturday, August 13, 10:00 A.M. EDT

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves and Fulham meet on Saturday, with the home side coming off of a disappointing defeat via an own goal. Wolves will be searching for their first points against newly promoted Fulham.

Fulham fought hard against Liverpool last weekend, earning a draw courtesy of two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic. Fulham has turned a lot of heads with this performance, and will look to keep this momentum going.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Even Jürgen Klopp shows his appreciation towards Aleksandar Mitrović's display in which he scored a brace 🤝



FT: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool Fulham can be very happy with that display this afternoonEven Jürgen Klopp shows his appreciation towards Aleksandar Mitrović's display in which he scored a brace 🤝FT: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool Fulham can be very happy with that display this afternoon 👏Even Jürgen Klopp shows his appreciation towards Aleksandar Mitrović's display in which he scored a brace 🤝FT: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool https://t.co/kIRIr3Zm6g

"Fulham can be very happy with that display this afternoon" - Football on BT Sport

Not many goals have been featured. In fact, in the last six meetings between these two clubs, we've seen two or fewer goals in all of them. Expect a defensive battle on Saturday at Molineux.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif