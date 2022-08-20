Premier League Best Bets Today: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for August 20 | EPL 2022/23

With six EPL games in action, there are plenty of bets to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your betting slips this Saturday for Gameweek 3.

EPL Best Bet #1: Brentford Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (+155)

Fulham vs. Brentford Match Details

Fixture: Brentford @ Fulham

Date & Time: Saturday, August 20, 10:00 a.m. EDT

Venue: Craven Cottage, London, England

Brentford are fresh off of a shocking 4-0 win over Manchester United last week. The Bees have four different players on the score sheet and will look to keep this momentum going into Saturday's matchup with Fulham.

Brentford recorded 13 shots, seven of them being on goal. If they can execute similarly to these statistics on Saturday, they'll be in great shape to secure the three points. Their players are full of confidence against teams that are much stronger than them on paper. Look for them to be attack-minded again.

Fulham have conceded two or more goals in five of their last six home matches. So far, they've drawn twice, with a 0-0 snoozefest against Wolves last week. Brentford's attack looks a lot better compared to Wolves at the moment, so look for the Bees to put at least two past the Cottagers.

EPL Best Bet #2: Tottenham -1.5 (+115)

Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton Match Details

Fixture: Wolverhampton @ Tottenham

Date & Time: Saturday, August 20, 7:30 a.m. EDT

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Tottenham secured a late equalizer in stoppage time to salvage a draw against Chelsea last week. They've now scored two goals in 12 of their last 15 home matches. Even though Wolves held their own when facing Spurs last year, they've looked poor through two matches this season.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial

184 goals

43 assists



10 years ago today, 284 appearances184 goals43 assists10 years ago today, @HKane made his Premier League debut... 284 appearances184 goals43 assists10 years ago today, @HKane made his Premier League debut... ✨ https://t.co/eTJ9o6D8Wq

"284 appearances 184 goals 43 assists 10 years ago today @HKane made his Premier League debut" - @SpursOfficial

Wolves needed a saved penalty to avoid losing against newly promoted Fulham. They have barely given themselves any chances thus far this year and are in danger of getting embarrassed by Tottenham on Saturday. Even though they're typically defensive-minded, they have conceded two or more goals in each of their last three away matches.

Look for Spurs to assert themselves at home like they did when they beat Southampton 4-1 to open their EPL campaign.

