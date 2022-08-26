Premier League Best Bets Today: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for August 27 | EPL 2022/23

With seven Premier League games in action, let's go through the best bets to target this Saturday, August 27.

Premier League Best Bet #1: Manchester United ML (-125)

Southampton vs. Manchester United Match Details

Fixture: Manchester United @ Southampton

Date & Time: Saturday, August 27, 7:30 a.m. EDT

Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England

Manchester United notched their first win of the season over Liverpool on Monday. In a thrilling 2-1 victory, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored a goal each, proving enough to knock off their bitter rivals. After a disappointing opening two matches for the Red Devils, they showed fight in a home victory that they hope will lead to some more positive results.

Southampton currently has four points through three matches after a comeback win over Leicester City away from home. Che Adams scored two second-half goals to give the Saints their first win of the season.

Southampton earned two draws against Manchester United last year in the Premier League, but Southampton hasn't won head-to-head in 13 matchups. Their last victory came in 2016, and it'll still be difficult to break this streak on Saturday.

Manchester United played with a lot of desire and confidence against Liverpool, so look for them to battle to victory on Saturday against a less talented squad on the road.

Premier League Best Bet #2: Brentford Over 1.5 Goals (+110)

Brentford vs. Everton Match Details

Fixture: Everton @ Brentford

Date & Time: Saturday, August 27, 10:00 a.m. EDT

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England

Brentford currently sits at eighth in the table as we approach matchday four. The Bees dropped their match last week to Fulham, 3-2, but Brentford's attack has looked great so far this season.

Brentford has managed to score two goals in every match this season as well as in five of their last six EPL matches dating back to last season. At the moment, Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva both have two goals apiece, so keep an eye on them in Saturday's match.

"Back home on Saturday" - Brentford FC

Everton hasn't been terrible defensively, but they are missing seven players for this match. Looking back to May, Brentford put three past the Toffees in a 3-2 win at Goodison Park. Expect the home side to come away with at least two goals here to keep their streak alive.

