Premier League Best Bets Today: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for August 30 | EPL 2022/23

With four Premier League games in action, there are plenty of bets to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Tuesday, August 30.

Premier League Best Bet #1: Fulham vs. Brighton Total Under 2.5 Goals (-125)

Fulham vs. Brighton Match Details

Fixture: Brighton @ Fulham

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 2:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Craven Cottage, London, England

Fulham hosts Brighton for this midweek clash, fresh off of a disappointing loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. On Saturday, the Cottagers' Aleksandar Mitrovic struck first, scoring in the 56th minute to give his team the 1-0 advantage. Unfortunately, Arsenal came back to score two and secure the three points. On Tuesday, Fulham will return home, where they'll battle an in-form Brighton squad.

Brighton defeated Leeds 1-0 this past weekend, the third victory of the season for the Seagulls. They've now accumulated 10 points in four matches, good for fourth in the table.

"FT: THREE BIG POINTS!" - Brighton & Hove Albion

Looking at recent history, the last two meetings ended 0-0 between these two clubs. Although their squads look different now, and Fulham wasn't in the premier league last year, this matchup should also feature very few goals.

Brighton's last three games have seen fewer than three goals, and Brighton has just one goal conceded, which was an own goal during the opening week. Expect under three goals in this one, as these teams meet for the first time in 19 months.

Premier League Best Bet #2: Leeds ML (+115)

Leeds vs. Everton Match Details

Fixture: Everton @ Leeds

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 3:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England

Leeds followed up a 3-0 shock victory over Chelsea with a disappointing away defeat to Brighton. They've still managed seven points from their first four matches, placing them fifth in the table entering Tuesday.

Everton drew with Brentford this past weekend, 1-1. They conceded a late equalizer, denying them their first win of the year. The Toffees finished last season poorly, and with how they've been playing, it seems they might be in a relegation battle all season long.

433 @433 Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno has scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist in 3 games so far this season — starting strong Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno has scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist in 3 games so far this season — starting strong 💪 https://t.co/Vq1lRwRKcS

"Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno has scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist in 3 games so far this season — starting strong" - 433

Everton has been awful as the visiting side, as they've dropped 18 of their last 19 premier league away matches. Look for this to be the case again as they've been struggling to bag goals all year long. On the other side, Leeds has scored seven goals, with four coming from standout forward Rodrigo.

