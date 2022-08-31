Premier League Best Bets Today: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for August 31 | EPL 2022/23

With five Premier League games in action, there are plenty of bets to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, August 31.

Premier League best bet #1: Tottenham ML (+100)

Tottenham vs. West Ham match details

Fixture: Tottenham vs. West Ham

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: London Stadium, London, England

Tottenham have gotten off to a great start this year through their first four matches. They've won three and drawn one, and they're coming off of a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forrest. Defensively, Spurs have been excellent, as they've now picked up two clean sheets in a row.

West Ham notched their first win of the season this past weekend away to Aston Villa 1-0. Pablo Fornals' 74th-minute goal clinched a much-needed victory. It snapped the Hammers' three-game losing streak to start the campaign.

Tottenham have looked pretty good so far, and last season they won one and lost one against West Ham. In the Premier League, though, Tottenham have kept a clean sheet in five of their previous seven away matches dating back to last season. Talent-wise, Spurs have too much, especially on the attacking side, for West Ham to deal with.

Back the away side to earn their fourth win of the season.

Premier League best bet #2: Arsenal First Half -1 (+100)

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa match details

Fixture: Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Arsenal, after four matches, sit atop the table. They've won all of their games, and they boast a solid goal difference of plus-eight. After losing out on the top four last season, they've started strong. They've also dominated Aston Villa in recent history. In their two Premier League meetings last season, the Gunners came away with three points each time.

"Late drama at Emirates Stadium!" - @Arsenal

Last week, Arsenal went behind 1-0 against Fulham, but they stormed back with two goals to avoid dropping points.

Aston Villa have not had an encouraging first few matches, especially their attack. They've netted just three goals. Villa have struggled away from home, losing their last three away matches. Out of the last six matches at the Emirates between the two, Arsenal have won five. Look for the Gunners to jump out to an early halftime lead on Wednesday.

