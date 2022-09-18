Premier League Best Bets Today: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for September 18 | EPL 2022/23

With several Premier League sides still having their games suspended, only a couple of games are scheduled for Sunday. The betting odds for the matches are below.

Premier League Best Bet #1: Brentford vs Arsenal

Brentford vs. Arsenal match details

Fixture: Arsenal @ Brentford

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 7:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England

Brentford take on Arsenal this Sunday at the Gtech Community Stadium. Both teams have been sensational this season. Thomas Frank’s Brentford side have taken the league by storm this term. They started their campaign off in prime style as they humiliated the mighty Manchester United 4-0 in Gameweek 2. In their last three games, the Bees have drawn two and won one. Their top marksman Ivan Toney is in incredible form, having scored a hat-trick in his last appearance. Additional jubilation surrounds the forward as he is fresh off of his maiden England national team call-up for the upcoming international break.

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta have risen above and beyond their former selves. The Gunners this season were the only team with a 100% record in the league until they faced Manchester United in the last Gameweek, which they lost 3-1 at Old Trafford. The positives still outweigh the negatives for Arsenal as they dominated that game against the Red Devils.

Old Trafford is never an easy place to go to and get a result, yet Arsenal were the side who dictated the proceedings for the majority of the game. The way Arsenal are currently playing, they are one of the teams to beat and as a neutral, a team to watch. A win here would put the Gunners back to the top of the PL table.

Brentford vs. Arsenal betting odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Brentford +1 +360 Over 2.5 Arsenal -1 -140 Under 2.5

Arsenal: -1

Brentford vs. Arsenal best picks

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have been in stellar form for Arsenal thus far and are strong picks. Ivan Toney has been superb for Brentford this season. He is an obvious pick as well.

Premier League Best Bet #2: Everton vs West Ham

Everton vs. West Ham match details

Fixture: West Ham @ Everton

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 9:15 a.m. ET

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

Everton face West Ham on Sunday at Goodison Park. Both sides are loitering around the bottom of the table after six games. This match could prove to be a catalyst for either team’s season moving forward. Everton started the season off very poorly, losing both of their opening games. But they seem to be heading in the right direction, even though they are still winless.

They were extremely unlucky not to come out with three points against bitter rivals Liverpool in last Gameweek’s Merseyside derby which ended 0-0. Frank Lampard’s side are still looking to gain that all-elusive first win of the season following the departure of star forward Richarlison in the summer.

West Ham have not had a great start to their Premier League campaign either. The Hammers are 18th in the league at the time of writing, with just one win in six. They are also coming off an unfortunate result as they lost 2-1 against Chelsea last time out. The Hammers were extremely aggrieved due to a controversial VAR decision that ruled out a Maxwell Cornet equalizer. If given, that would have provided West Ham with a well-deserved point. Their big-money summer signings Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta need to step up, as West Ham are in a severe lack of results.

Everton vs. West Ham betting odds

Team Moneyline Total West Ham +150 Over 2.5 Everton +188 Under 2.5

Everton: +188 (Under 2.5)

Everton vs. West Ham best picks

Anthony Gordon of Everton has made a strong start to the Premier League season and will be a strong pick. Declan Rice and Michail Antonio are obvious picks from West Ham, both having crucial roles to play.

