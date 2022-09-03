Premier League Best Bets Today: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for September 3 | EPL 2022/23

With eight Premier League games in action, there are plenty of betting options to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Saturday, September 3.

Premier League Best Bet #1: Wolverhampton Under 1.5 Team Goals (-160)

Wolverhampton vs. Southampton Match Details

Fixture: Southampton @ Wolverhampton

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 10:00 a.m. EDT

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

Wolves host Southampton on Saturday at Molineux, still searching for their first win of the season. Wolves' season has started off poorly, with three draws and two defeats. Last week, their victory was spoiled by a 90th-minute volley off the boot of Newcastle's Allen Saint-Maximin. They'll try to have more success against Southampton, but it won't be easy.

Southampton defeated Chelsea 2-1 at home on Tuesday; an impressive victory that puts them up to ninth in the table. Defensively, they have let in nine goals, but Wolves have only netted two through five matches. The home side's two total goals are tied for the least amount in the entire Premier League. The last time they scored two goals in a game was in May. Look for Wolverhampton's attack to be weak once again as they typically opt for a defensive style.

Premier League Best Bet #2: Brentford vs. Leeds Under 2.5 Total Goals (+110)

Brentford vs. Leeds Match Details

Fixture: Leeds @ Brentford

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 10:00 a.m. EDT

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England

Brentford returned home to face Leeds after a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last Saturday. Brentford's Yoane Wissa salvaged one point for the home side with an 88th-minute equalizer. Entering this match, the Bees have six points through five matches. They've now drawn half of their contests, and their last two matches have been relatively low scoring.

For Saturday's matchup, Leeds will be shorthanded The absence of Rodrigo, their top goalscorer with four, will be a tough injury to overcome. Outside of Rodrigo, no other Leeds player has scored more than once.

The visitors drew with Everton mid-week, giving them now seven points on the year. Patrick Bamford, Leeds' striker, may not be fit enough to start this match, which could also make it harder to put the ball in the back of the net. With Leeds' injuries and both teams struggling for form right now, expect a low-scoring affair on Saturday.

