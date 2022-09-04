Premier League Best Bets Today: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for September 4 | EPL 2022/23

Two games kick off in the Premier League this Sunday, and both games are important to the respective teams for different reasons. The betting odds for the Premier League matches are below.

Premier League Best Bet #1: Manchester United vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Arsenal Match Details

Fixture: Arsenal @ Manchester United

Date & Time: Sunday, September 4, 11:30 a.m. EDT

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

The most mouth-watering encounter of the weekend sees the Premier League’s high fliers, Arsenal, take on the mighty Manchester United at Old Trafford at 11:30 am EDT. The home side comes into this game on the back of newfound positivity and momentum, having lost their first two games of the season in embarrassing fashion.

After their humbling defeats to Brighton and Brentford, United leaped all odds and beat Liverpool. Following that huge victory, the Reds have won two straight games against Southampton and Leicester City, respectively.

Erik Ten Hag's side is finally figuring out a winning combination, having controversially dropped their Mercurial Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire from the starting XI. Ever since these team changes, United’s defense has looked imperious, only conceding once in their last three games.

Another reason for immense positivity for United is the form that Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes have rediscovered this season. For them to even have a slim chance of competing against the league leaders, their main men need to turn up big time once again.

Jadon's goal v Liverpool is our Goal of the Month winner for August



"Cool as you like from @Sanchooo10"- Manchester United

The Gunners have been impeccable this season. Following an extraordinary transfer window, the Arsenal faithful have been treated to performances of similar qualities. Mikel Arteta’s north London side have won all of their fixtures this season, displaying brilliant and eye-catching fluid football. Having scored 13 goals and only conceded 4, Arsenal are one of the best attacks and defenses in the league this season.

Although Arsenal as a whole has been superb, much of the credit can be given to Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba. The two new faces have provided the Gunners cutting-edge quality in both attack and defense, respectively.

"Turning up for tomorrow"- Arsenal

In the form that Arsenal is in right now, there is no reason to believe they aren’t the favorites in this tie.

Premier League Betting Odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Manchester United -0.5 +150 Under 2.5 Arsenal +0.5 +170 Over 2.5

Manchester United: -1.5

Premier League Best Picks:

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United and Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal are the best picks for this game. Both players have been in incredible form lately and have shown no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Premier League Best Bet #2: Brighton vs Leicester City

Brighton vs. Leicester City Match Details

Fixture: Leicester City @ Brighton and Hove Albion

Date & Time: Sunday, September 4, 9:00 a.m. EDT

Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton, England

In what has been a tale of two halves, Brighton and Leicester are on unforeseen ends of the spectrum. The home side, led by star manager Graham Potter, has made it into the top four of the standings after five games.

Brighton pulled off the mightiest of upsets on the opening day of the season by stealing three points from the Red Devils at Old Trafford. Following that result, they picked up a further seven points from a possible nine until their midweek game where they were defeated by Fulham 2-1.

However, Leicester has had a horrendous start to the season, having lost club captain Kasper Schmeichel and star defender Wesley Fofana in the summer window. They have brought in next to no reinforcements to strengthen the squad, and that has been evident by the fact that they sit at the bottom of the league, losing four games on the bounce.

Brendan Rodgers is currently walking on thin ice regarding his managerial tenure in the Midlands. Dropping points here would almost certainly result in the axing of the Irishman from the job.

Premier League Betting Odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Brighton -0.5 -120 Under 2.5 Leicester City +0.5 +340 Over 2.5

Brighton and Hove Albion: -1.5

Premier League Best Picks:

Pascal Groß of Brighton and James Maddison of Leicester City are the best picks for this game. The former has had a terrific start to the Premier League season, having scored three in his first games already. The latter has been the only bright spark in a seemingly dull start to the Premier League this season. He came the closest to scoring last time out in their game against United.

