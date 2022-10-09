Premier League Best Bets Today: Predictions for October 9 | EPL 2022-23

Two huge games kick off in the Premier League on Sunday (October 9) that could have a massive impact on how the standings shape up.

Below are the best bets:

Premier League Best Bet #1: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Both teams to score (Yes: -225)

In the blockbuster game of the weekend, league leaders Arsenal will take on underperforming Liverpool, whose scrutiny continues to increase.

The Mikel Arteta revolution is well and truly underway in North London, as the Gunners are sitting at the league summit. Following a phenomenal 3-1 win in the North London Derby, the Gunners will look to draw even more blood.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has come under massive fire this season, after a disappointing start to all competitions. The Reds' performances, especially in games they were expected to win, have been very poor. The Napoli defeat in the UEFA Champions League has almost sent the team into a spiral, where nothing seems to be working any more.

Even more so, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk’s defensive displays have been consistently letting the Reds down. Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking like the best versions of themselves in over a decade.

There's newfound stability, energy, and optimism among the Arsenal faithful, who enter the stadium almost expecting to see their team win. Can they keep this form going over a longer stretch and consolidate their position as the 'second-best' team in the league, or will they inevitably falter?

This matchup holds even more significance for Liverpool, as they would come under more criticism if the result doesn’t go their way.

Premier League Best Bet #2: Everton vs Manchester United (-103 on ML)

Unlike the red side of London, the red side of Manchester has plenty of gloomy skies. Their seasons couldn't have been more contrasting.

Despite the great run of form United picked up in September, they slumped to embarrassing defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Manchester City. United were demolished at the Etihad last week. They needed a result in Europe to soften the blow, and they managed to do just that.

Although they looked weary, they got the job done. Their next opponents - Everton - have slightly gone under the radar this season. They boast the best defensive record in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last five.

Manager Frank Lampard has gotten his team to play strong and aggressive football with a very solid defensive block. If United are to get any success in this game, they will have to pull their socks up going forward, as they could face a very tough task of getting past Everton’s resolute backline.

