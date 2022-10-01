Purdue BoilerMakers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NCAA Football Week 5 Matchup

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-2) hit the road to take on the in-form No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) in a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon.

After defeating Florida Atlantic 28-26, the Boilermakers just about managed to pull off a victory. In East Lansing, Minnesota recently thrashed Michigan State 34-7. In eight of the last nine encounters between the two, Minnesota has prevailed, leading the all-time series against Purdue 41-33-3 overall.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Purdue Boilermakers +330 +11.5 (-110) Over 52 (-110) Minnesota Golden Gophers -410 -11.5 (-110) Under 52 (-110)

Match Details: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Fixture: Boilermakers at the Golden Gophers

Date and Time: Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Head-to-Head: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Purdue had a 9-4 overall record the previous season, including a 6-3 Big Ten record. Minnesota finished the 2021 season with a 9-4 overall record and a 6-3 mark in conference play. History of the series: Minnesota has won its last four games and leads the overall series 41-33-3.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Key Stats

Team Stats: Purdue

Points per game: 36; Points allowed per game: 23.3; Total yards: 446.5; Yards passing: 311; Yards rushing: 135.5; Yards allowed: 319.3; Pass yards allowed: 203.3; Rush yards allowed: 116.

Team Stats: Minnesota

Points per game: 45.8; Points allowed per game: 6; Total yards: 543; Yards passing: 248.5; Yards rushing: 294.5; Yards allowed: 187.8; Pass yards allowed: 126; Rush yards allowed: 61.8.

Injury Updates: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Coach Jeff Brohm said that Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who missed the game last week due to an unexplained ailment, is still uncertain. The same is true for defensive back Jalen Graham, safety Reese Taylor, and running back King Doerue. Broc Thompson, an offensive lineman, is doubtful to play, as is Cam Craig.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Best Picks

In none of their games so far, Minnesota has allowed more than 10 points to be scored. Mariano Sori-Marin, a senior linebacker, covers the entire field for this team. Sori-Marin is a lightning-quick and instinctive player for the Golden Gophers.

Last week, Burton had a 21-of-29 performance for 166 yards and three passing touchdowns. Charlie Jones, a senior, is an adept route runner and a confident possession receiver. Jones possesses excellent downfield ball tracking skills and great hands.

Pick: Under 52 (-110)

Purdue Boilermakers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Prediction

It will be intriguing to see if Purdue will have enough firepower to keep this close enough to cover, as Michigan State is ranked higher than Purdue in the most current power rankings, even after losing to Minnesota. There was some skepticism after watching Purdue struggle against an unimpressive Florida Atlantic team.

I don't see the Purdue offense that was outgained by Florida Atlantic doing much against a Minnesota defense that is solid and doesn't appear to have any holes. Consider Minnesota surrendering the points.

Minnesota -11.5 (-110)

