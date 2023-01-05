Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The New York Rangers will take on the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL action on Thursday.

New York have played well this season and are placed third in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 48 points. They will try to win and build a strong case for the rest of the season.

Montreal have had a poor season so far and come into this one on a six-game losing streak. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 33 points and they are in a do-or-die situation with every game final for them.

Rangers vs Canadiens Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL RANGERS -205 -1.5(+130) o6(-115) CANADIENS +175 +1.5(-150) u6(-105)

Rangers vs Canadiens Match Details

Fixture: New York vs Montreal

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Rangers vs Canadiens Key Stats

New York did well on offense, and they have players like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scoring for them greatly. Both have scored over 15 goals and the team will want more from them as it looks to steer its offense with a more consistent approach.

The defense has performed decently by not conceding more than three goals per game this season. Goaltenders have improved with time, helping the team a lot, but as the leaks gain more consistency, they have to sustain it for the future.

Montreal have been weak on offense having failed to score enough goals this season. The efforts of the players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have only been noteworthy with 37 goals in between them. The team needs to work hard to create a strong offensive unit with support from every player on the team.

Their defense has performed poorly, with around 3.8 goals conceded per game on offense. Goaltenders have not performed well and are vulnerable with no positive response from the defensive line. The team needs to extensively change it if they want to grow as a team going forward this season.

Rangers vs Canadiens Betting Prediction

This is a mismatch, given the performances in the last few games both teams have had in the last few games. With a better-settled team, New York shall be very much comfortable coming into the game.

Montreal, on the other hand, have played poorly with both offenses and defenses not providing enough, they are on the back foot in this game.

With momentum on their side, we can expect, New York, to do well in this game.

Prediction: Take, New York Rangers,-1.5(+130)

Poll : 0 votes