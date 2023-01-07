Rangers vs. Devils: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - January 7, 2023 | NHL Regular Season

The New York Rangers head over to Hudson to take on the Devils as they battle for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Devils have dominated the Eastern Conference to this point in the season, but they had one of the easiest schedules in the league to start out the year. Bettors can expect some slippage from them as they have one of the hardest the remainder of the way.

Some experts are predicting them to fall out of playoff contention. While I don't anticipate anything that dramatic happening, they will not be the top team in the East by the time the playoffs roll around.

Rangers vs. Devils Betting Odds

Puckline Moneyline Over/Under Rangers +1.5 (-245) +110 Over 6 (-110) Devils -1.5 (+195) -130 Under 6 (-110)

Rangers vs. Devils Match Details

Fixture: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Rangers vs. Devils Best Picks

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in shots and goals. He is the go-to guy on the ice and has been deadly on the power play. 12 of his 19 goals have come when on the man advantage.

The Devils are a solid team, and while Zibaneejad has a point in each of the two games against New Jersey this year, it's not the best value bet. Instead, bettors should look at his shot prop as a smart way to bet on his dominance.

Mika Zibanejad Over 2.5 Shots (-148)

Rangers vs. Devils Prediction

The New York Rangers enter play on a three-game winning streak and look to continue that dominance here today. They have climbed into the standings, and a win today would put them in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

After that, they'll certainly have their eye on the top spot. They shoved Carolina on Tuesday, proving they're capable of taking the Metro. Igor Shesterkin has been a huge reason for this turnaround by New York, as he is back to playing like a Vezina Trophy winner. When Igor is standing on his head, the Rangers are unbeatable.

It should be a great game to kick off today's slate of games, but New York deserves an edge. Being offered at plus money, it's a can't miss play.

New York (+106)

