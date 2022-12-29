Rangers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 29 | 2022 NHL Regular Season

The New York Rangers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL on Thursday.

New York have played well to win 19 games after a poor start to their season. Placed fifth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 43 points, they will look to continue their winning streak to move third in the standings.

Tampa Bay have done well lately to win games and move third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 43 points. As the competition moves into the crucial stage, they cannot afford to lose going forward.

Rangers vs Lightning Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL RANGERS +120 +1.5(-200) o6(-110) LIGHTNING -140 -1.5(+170) u6(-110)

Rangers vs Lightning Match Details

Fixture: Rangers vs Lightning

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 2022; 7 pm ET

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Rangers vs Lightning Key Stats

New York have done well to score more than three goals per game this season. Players like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider have propelled their offense with over 15 goals each. The offense will have a big role to play in the upcoming game.

Their defense has done well, not conceding more than three goals per game this season. Goaltenders have done well lately which has helped the team a lot.

Tampa Bay have scored a good number of goals this season. Players like Nikita Kucherov and others were involved in a major part of it, with Stamkos having maximum goals in the setup. These players are key players as they look to get the desired win in the game to come.

Tampa Bay's defense has averaged less than three goals per game. Their goaltenders have done well with Andrei Vasilevskiy conceding less than 2.4 goals per game. They will play a big role in the coming game to sustain their lead in the division.

Rangers vs Lightning Betting Prediction

New York are 5-1 in their last 6 games playing on one day's rest and have played well on the road, making them comfortable in this game.

Tampa Bay are 4-1 in their last 5 games following a win and are 6-2 in their last 8 overall. They have played well at home against New York winning 6 times in the last 8 encounters.

The game is going to be decided on fine margins and Tampa Bay stands a good chance to win this one due to overall team strength.

Prediction: Take, Tampa Bay, ML(-140)

Poll : 0 votes