Rangers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 1 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The New York Rangers will take on the Florida Panthers in the NHL action on Sunday.

New York have played well lately after a poor start to their season. Placed sixth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 44 points, a win here will see them moving fourth in the standings, and from there they can then build on for future challenges.

Florida have been inconsistent this season and are placed sixth in the Atlantic division with 36 points. They will look to play better to the best of their capabilities to win their remaining games starting from this one.

Rangers vs Panthers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL RANGERS +105 +1.5(-215) o6(-120) PANTHERS -125 -1.5(+185) u6(+100)

Rangers vs Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Rangers vs Panthers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1 2023; 5 pm ET

Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Rangers vs Panthers Key Stats

New York did well on offense to score 116 goals this season, with players like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider putting in a great effort with over 15 goals each. They have a big role to play as the team looks to steer their offense with a more consistent approach.

The defense has performed its duties by stopping the opposition from scoring more goals by not conceding more than three goals per game this season. Goaltenders have improved with time helping the team a lot.

Florida have scored over 120 goals this season, with players like Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe scoring to push the offense up. They have 35 goals between them and will have a huge task in the upcoming game as the team looks to get better returns in near future.

The defense needs to step up to give the team the required boost by keeping opposition attacks distant. The defensive pair have failed to provide enough support to the goaltenders and will have to change their approach to get the best out of their players. We can see them making changes to find the right balance in the near future.

Rangers vs Panthers Betting Prediction

Both teams come into this one with a losing run and will be under pressure to get a favorable result. New York have played better away from home and will look to continue that trend. They have a better-organized defensive setup, which is a big plus for them in this tie.

Florida have not played consistently well and found themselves in a big problem. The fall in their scoring rate and change in the defensive shape pushes them into a difficult situation.

With a fraction depicting the final result, New York have an edge in this one due to overall team strength.

Prediction: Take, New York, ML(+105)

