Red Wings vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 16 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Detroit Red Wings will play the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL game on Monday.

The Wings lost their last game after two wins, which has pushed them to sixth position in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 43 points. They will look to play better in this crucial part of the season.

The Avalanche have been decent this season but come with a big 7-0 win into the game. Placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 45 points, they will look to bring their best and continue to win, ahead of their nearest rivals.

Red Wings vs Avalanche Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL RED WINGS +150 +1.5(-160) o6.5(-105) AVALANCHE -185 -1.5(+135) u6.5(-115)

Red Wings vs Avalanche Match Details

Fixture: Red Wings vs Avalanche

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023; 3 pm EDT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Red Wings vs Avalanche Key Stats

The Wings have had a mixed season offensively, with inconsistent returns hampering their growth. Dylan Larkin has the most goals for them with 14 to his name and has kept their offense alive. They need to bring in more players in upcoming games to become a better offensive team.

The defense has conceded at a rate of 3.34 goals per game this season as their defensive structure has not performed well overall. The focus is likely to be on the role of the goaltenders, who have not performed enough individually.

The Avalanche have been poor on offense, scoring around 120 goals in 40 so far this season. Mikko Rantanen alone has done double of the other players to lead the team charts with 29 goals and 24 assists so far. He continues to be the only bright spot in the offensive unit and will be the key for the team in upcoming games too.

Their defense has done fairly well by not conceding more than three goals per game this season. However, the inconsistency in performances by the defensive setup has disturbed the growth and they need to push for changes to have better returns in the near future.

Red Wings vs Avalanche Betting Prediction

The game is well set for the Avalanche due to a better overall team structure and winning momentum on their side. Both offenses and defenses have shown improvement in the last few games and provide additional comfort to the team. Playing at home, they have won a majority of games against the Wings, which further puts weight behind the home team in the game.

Prediction : Avalanche, ML(-185)

Poll : 0 votes