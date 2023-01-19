Red Wings vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 19 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Detroit Red Wings will play the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL encounter on Thursday.

The Wings are on a three-game losing run, which has pushed them to sixth position in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 43 points. They are stuck in a difficult situation and will have to pull their socks up in this game to sustain their season.

The Knights have played well this season overall and are placed first in the Western Conference Pacific on 56 points. They are on a losing streak coming into this game and will look to snap out of it to stay in the lead with a win.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL RED WINGS +145 +1.5(-180) o6.5(-105) KNIGHTS -175 -1.5(+150) u6.5(-115)

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Match Details

Fixture: Red Wings vs Knights

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023; 10 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Key Stats

The Wings have had a mixed season offensively and have scored over 130 goals so far. Dylan Larkin has scored the most goals for the team with 15 to his name and leads the offense with over 40 goal contributions. Having failed to score enough in their last few outings, they need to consider names from their bench for the upcoming games.

The defense has conceded around 3.4 goals per game this season. With better returns in mind, the focus is likely to be on a better defensive structure. We can expect a few reactionary changes in a bid to build a strong defensive setup.

The Knights have scored over 140 goals this season through the contributions of Mark Stone and Reilly Smith. Both players each have over 17 goals to their names and will have a big role to play in the challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, their defense has conceded less than three goals per game on average this season, with goaltenders having made saves with a percentage of over 0.910. They look good overall and should be comfortable with any challenge in this game.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Even though the Knights have lost their last few games, they are still favorites in this tie. They have done well at home, which will bolster morale. You can expect them to take full advantage of the Wings' defense and nick a win here.

Prediction: Golden Knights, ML(-175)

