Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 7 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL on Saturday.

The Wings come into this game with a losing run and are placed sixth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 39 points. Having lost their last few games, they are under pressure and are looking to get back to winning ways.

The Leafs have played well this season, but will be looking to snap their ongoing losing run. They are placed second with 53 points and they can't afford to lose more games.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL RED WINGS +275 +1.5(+110) o6.5(-115) MAPLE LEAFS -350 -1.5(-130) u6.5(-105)

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Match Details

Fixture: Red Wings vs Maple Leafs

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023; 7 pm ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Key Stats

The Wings have been below average on offense this season. A major effort has come from Dylan Larkin and Dominik Kubalik. They have 25 goals and 36 assists between them.

Their defense has conceded over three goals per game this season and needs to improve their working rate to have better results. We can expect them to bring changes in the defensive setup to bring out the best of the goaltenders, and to have a solid backline going forward this season.

The Leafs have done well offensively this season through contributions from the likes of William Nylander and Auston Matthews. Both contributed with over 40 goals and have assisted 49 times to become crucial for the team over the period.

Their defense has done well, providing support to the offensive setup, conceding 2.64 goals per game on average this season. All the goaltenders have done their job and have a combined save percentage of over 0.900. They will be very crucial as the team looks to start winning again.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

This is another game in which a lot will depend on the offense to decide the result. The Wings have failed to do well in the last couple of games and are likely to struggle in this game due to inconsistent offense.

On the other hand, Leafs have been in a commanding position at home and come with a better overall team. Their defense is also a plus.

We can expect the Leafs to get the result.

Prediction: Maple Leafs, -1.5(-130)

