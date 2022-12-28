Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 28 | 2022 NHL Season

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Wednesday. Detroit, after having a great season, have lost their track, losing six of their last seven games. Placed fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 35 points, they are struggling to get back to their best to stay in the close content of the top three in the standings.

Pittsburgh have had a decent second half of the season so far. They are fourth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 43 points and will look to go past second-placed New Jersey in the standings with only three points to cover.

Red Wings vs Penguins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL RED WINGS +185 +1.5(-145) o6.5(+105) PENGUINS -215 -1.5(+125) u6.5(-125)

Red Wings vs Penguins Match Details

Fixture: Red Wings vs Penguins

Date & Time: Wednesday, December28, 2022; 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Red Wings vs Penguins Key Stats

Detroit's offense has been decent with goal contributions coming from players like Dylan Larkin and David Perron. Both players have over ten goals and 15 assists each and will have a big role to play in the upcoming game too.

A strong defense is a key to success, which has not been the case with the defensive unit of Detroit. It has conceded over three goals per game this season with goaltenders failing to perform their duties. As they look to do better in future games, they need severe changes in the defensive setup.

Pittsburgh have done well, scoring over 110 goals so far. The duo of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel have been the reason for tbeir success with both players having over 30 goals and 40 assists in between.

They have improved a lot defensively as well, conceding fewer than three goals on average per game. But with two big losses, there will be big pressure on the defense and will need stronger performances to continue their upward trend in the future.

Red Wings vs Penguins Betting Prediction

Both teams have not done well in their last few games overall, but Detroit come with a morale-boosting win in the last game. They have also done decently against a team with a low-scoring last game.

While Pittsburgh have done well at home but have struggled when played without a break, losing six in eight outings. They have also struggled after giving a lot of goals in their last game.

The momentum is on the side of Detroit, with a high-scoring last game and the defense putting up a brilliant show. They can exploit Pittsburgh's inconsistent defense to score more and defend, covering the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, Detroit, +1.5(-145)

