Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 29 | 2022 NHL Season

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Thursday. Detroit, after having a great season, have lost games regularly but come into this game with a fine win. Placed fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 37 points, they are looking to get back to winning ways to stay close to the top three in the standings.

Meanwhile, Buffalo have been inconsistent this season but come with a four-game winning streak. Placed fifth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 34 points, they are on the right track to move up the standings.

Red Wings vs Sabres Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL RED WINGS +130 +1.5(-190) o6.5(-120) SABRES -150 -1.5(+160) u6.5(+100)

Red Wings vs Sabres Match Details

Fixture: Red Wings vs Sabres

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 2022; 7 pm ET

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Red Wings vs Sabres Key Stats

Detroit have been decent on offense with players like Dylan Larkin and David Perron. Both players contributed with over 10 goals and 15 assists each. They will like to contribute to the team's success as they look to win the upcoming game too.

Detroit's defensive unit has conceded over three goals per game this season, with goaltenders failing to perform their duties. As the season moves into a crucial stage, they need severe changes in the defensive setup to have better returns.

Buffalo have done well on offense, scoring over 125 goals in 32 games this season. Players including Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson have over 36 goal involvements between them. The team will need the same from these players to sustain their aggressive approach in the season ahead.

The defense has not been up to the mark as there are a lot of loopholes in defense. They have conceded around 3.4 goals per game and will need more from the goaltenders to sustain their winning run in the coming games.

Red Wings vs Sabres Betting Prediction

Both teams come with wins into the game and will be motivated to repeat their performances. The challenge for Detroit is going to be their away form and inconsistent gameplay. Though they have played well in the last few games, they have struggled to play without rest.

While Buffalo look comfortable with consecutive wins and have won all of their last six games against a team with a losing record. They can fancy themselves due to better offense and improved defense to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, Buffalo, -1.5(+160)

