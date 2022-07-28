Rocket Mortgage Classic: Tony Finau & Kevin Kisner | Thursday, July 28th 

Tony Finau completed a 3-stroke victory to take home the 3M Open last Sunday. He will tee off Thursday looking to respond with another tour victory. Patrick Cantlay and Will Zalatoris find themselves as the two favorites to win the tournament. Zalatoris has been active and has played some quality golf, so he may be on the target list as well. The defending champion at this event, Cam Davis, has +3500 odds at the moment. If you like betting underdogs, that's absolutely great value.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Bets: Can Tony Finau follow-up his victory in the last tournament?

There are a lot of good value bets for this weekend, but there are a few that stand out. If you want betting action on this weekend's Rocket Mortgage Classic, you've come to the right place. Below, you will find two of the best bets for the tournament.

Bet #1: Tony Finau Top 20 (-115)

"@TonyFinauGolf leaving @3MOpen with the W."- @PGATOUR

Fresh off of a win last weekend in Minnesota, Tony Finau is playing some of the best golf of his career. He should have all the confidence he needs to come into Detroit and secure a spot in the top 20. His current outright winning odds sit at +1300, but we're playing it a little safer and taking a top 20 finish.

This shouldn't be too much to ask for a guy that's playing the quality of golf as Finau is. He seems to be putting his game together right before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which is exactly what he wants. The sportsbooks seem to have undervalued him a little, and we plan on taking advantage of that. Let's cash this one!

Bet #2: Kevin Kisner Top 20 (+170)

Kevin Kisner @K_Kisner Some drip drip on the Old Course this morning Some drip drip on the Old Course this morning https://t.co/j8hGvQcQDT

"Some drip drip on the Old Course this morning"- @K_Kisner

Kevin Kisner has played extremely well in Detriot over the last three seasons. He's 3 for 3 making the cut and had a 3rd place finish in 2020. In his last tournament at the Open, Kisner finished just outside the top-20. This field of players is a lot weaker than that tournament, so Kisner seems to have great value.

There's a lot to like about this bet at plus money, since he has such a great history on this course. We're going with the tour veteran to grab another top-20 finish in Detroit.

