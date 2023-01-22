Rune vs Rublev Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 22 | 2023 Australian Open

Holger Rune will play Andrey Rublev in the fourth-round match of the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday.

Rune has played well and has shown his class to win all his matches in straight sets in the tournament so far. He will look to deliver the same performance in the upcoming match to continue his run in the Australian Open.

Rublev has lost only a single set in the tournament so far, that to in the tiebreaker, and looks fairly composed coming into the matchup. He will look to address minor shortcomings and give his best to continue his Grand Slam Journey with a win.

Rune vs Rublev Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE TOTAL RUNE -125 o40.5(-107) RUBLEV +105 u40.5(-118)

Rune vs Rublev Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune vs Andrey Rublev

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 10:30 pm EDT

Venue: Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Rune vs Rublev Key Stats

Rune has a young career which started in 2020 and he has played over 90 matches racking up over 50 wins in this period. He has grown into a different kind of player within a short frame and is currently ranked 10th in the ATP rankings. He has three titles in singles to his name and looks focused on adding more to it soon.

Rublev turned pro in 2014, has won over 210 games in this period and has shown amazing growth. Currently ranked 6th in the ATP rankings, he has 12 titles to his name with four coming last year itself. Having played brilliantly so far this season, he looks determined to add more to his season's stats and success.

Rune vs Rublev Australian Open Betting Prediction

The match is between two of the best players in the world right now and it is going to be tightly contested. Rublev will be cautious, given that he has lost to Rune in the past, and has to be at his best to beat him.

Though with the experience the Russian has, he should be able to see this one out and continue his journey in the tournament.

Prediction: Rublev, ML(+105)

