Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NCAA Football Week 5 Matchup

The No. 3 seeded Ohio State Buckeyes are the opponents that Rutgers Football will face on Saturday afternoon when the two Big Ten Conference rivals meet on the road.

Last week, the Buckeyes defeated Wisconsin in their Big Ten opener. After losing their conference opener against Iowa in Week 4, things will not get any simpler for the Scarlet Knights with this one.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Match Details

Fixture: Scarlet Knights at Buckeye

Date and Time: Saturday, October 1 at 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

The Lantern @TheLantern A look at the fireworks above Ohio Stadium before kickoff. A look at the fireworks above Ohio Stadium before kickoff. https://t.co/pd6xDGaV76

Head-to-Head: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes humiliated the Scarlet Knights 56-17 in the first encounter between the two teams in 2014. In their most recent encounter, Ohio State defeated Rutgers 52-13 last year. There aren't a lot of close fights in this series, but it will surely be a mouth-watering clash tonight.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Injury Updates

Ohio State will be without Smith-Njigba for a second straight game on Saturday against Rutgers with an apparent hamstring injury. Day sounded optimistic that Brown and Denzel Burke would not play last Saturday as the Buckeyes spanked Wisconsin 52-21, but he said they could return this week.

After missing time due to injuries, the Scarlet Knights are working to get two of their quarterbacks ready. Although he hasn't played at all this year, Noah Vedral did suit up last week against Iowa. Gavin Wimsatt, who would seem to be Rutgers' quarterback of the future, was also dressed but did not participate against the Hawkeyes. On Saturday, we'll have to see if one or both are prepared to go.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Best Picks

CJ Stroud, a junior quarterback, is still one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy after tossing 1,222 yards and 16 touchdown passes, with only one interception so far this year. He is up against a Rutgers defense that last week allowed a poor Iowa offense to score 27 points on them. With wins in six of the last eight games, Ohio State has experience covering wide spreads when playing Rutgers.

Pick: Ohio State Buckeyes to cover the spread today.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Prediction

Rutgers mainly relies on its running game. This is not ideal because the Buckeyes' outstanding rush defense only allows opponents to get 111 rushing yards a game. Despite having a strong defense, Rutgers is vulnerable in the air.

They have only truly faced one pass-heavy squad thus far, and they struggled, giving up 283 passing yards to Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. C.J. Stroud, the quarterback for OSU, is a Heisman candidate and has amassed 1,600 throwing yards.

Ohio State Buckeyes -40

